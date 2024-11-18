RTA upgrades access points for four residential areas

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a project aimed at improving the entry and exit points for four residential neighborhoods, as part of its commitment to enhancing infrastructure in these areas.

According to the RTA, these access points are located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Hessa Street. The upgrades will facilitate smoother access to and from the residential areas of Nadd Hessa, Al Awir 1, Al Barsha South, and Wadi Al Safa 3 and will increase vehicle capacity by up to 80%.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated that the comprehensive roadworks and traffic solutions the project aims to implement are expected to benefit over 400,000 residents.

He said the new entry and exit points for Nadd Hessa from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will feature two lanes capable of accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour. These improvements will serve Nadd Hessa, Warsan 4, Hessa Gardens, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, whose combined population exceeds 300,000.

“The project extends from the intersection with the service road parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to its intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It involves the construction of a two-lane road in each direction alongside Nadd Hessa, with a roundabout for access to both Nadd Hessa and Dubai Silicon Oasis Complex,” Al Tayer added, noting that the signalized junction on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will cut travel time to just 37 seconds.

The project will also construct a 7.5-kilometer road connecting Al Awir 1 to Emirates Road, which the RTA said will double the per-hour capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Hessa Street Development Project includes improvements in Al Barsha South, such as traffic light modifications at the Hessa Street and Al Barsha South intersection, as well as the addition of a third left-turn lane to enhance access from Hessa Street into Al Barsha South. This is expected to benefit 75,000 residents, said RTA.

Additionally, Hessa Street is being expanded to four lanes, enhancing access to Al Barsha South and increasing traffic capacity from 6,000 to 9,000 vehicles per hour.

This latest RTA project in Wadi Al Safa 3 will also introduce direct access from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for vehicles coming from Dubai-Al Ain Road, reducing travel distance by 10 km and cutting travel time from 10 minutes to just two.