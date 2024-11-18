Price increase for over 100 ‘noche buena’ items

The prices of over 100 Christmas food items, or so-called noche buena products, have increased from last year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Monday, Nov. 18.

The DTI released its Noche Buena Price Guide to “[urge] consumers to compare prices and select products that best fit their budget and preferences for the holiday season.”

The price guide included the costs for 236 stock-keeping units — or products that are selling well — from 22 manufacturers across 12 noche buena categories.

Of this number, the DTI said 121 items remained at 2023 prices, while 13 others had a price decrease.

Here are the price ranges of the 12 Noche Buena products effective until Dec. 31: