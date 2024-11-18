Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Price increase for over 100 ‘noche buena’ items

The prices of over 100 Christmas food items, or so-called noche buena products, have increased from last year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Monday, Nov. 18.

The DTI released its Noche Buena Price Guide to “[urge] consumers to compare prices and select products that best fit their budget and preferences for the holiday season.”

The price guide included the costs for 236 stock-keeping units — or products that are selling well — from 22 manufacturers across 12 noche buena categories.

Of this number, the DTI said 121 items remained at 2023 prices, while 13 others had a price decrease.

Here are the price ranges of the 12 Noche Buena products effective until Dec. 31:

  • Ham: P170 to P928.50
  • Queso de bola: P210 to P445
  • Fruit cocktail: P 61.76 to P302.50
  • Cheese: P56.50 to P310.00
  • Mayonnaise: P20.40 to P 245.85
  • All-purpose cream: P36.50 to P72.00
  • Sandwich spread: P27 to P263.60
  • Pasta/spaghetti: P32 to P114
  • Elbow macaroni: P30.50 to P126.25
  • Tomato sauce: P16.50 to P92.85
  • Salad macaroni: P36.50 to P126.25
  • Spaghetti sauce: P28.50 to P103

