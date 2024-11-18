Price increase for over 100 ‘noche buena’ items

The prices of over 100 Christmas food items, or so-called noche buena products, have increased from last year, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Monday, Nov. 18.
The DTI released its Noche Buena Price Guide to “[urge] consumers to compare prices and select products that best fit their budget and preferences for the holiday season.”
The price guide included the costs for 236 stock-keeping units — or products that are selling well — from 22 manufacturers across 12 noche buena categories.
Of this number, the DTI said 121 items remained at 2023 prices, while 13 others had a price decrease.
Here are the price ranges of the 12 Noche Buena products effective until Dec. 31:
- Ham: P170 to P928.50
- Queso de bola: P210 to P445
- Fruit cocktail: P 61.76 to P302.50
- Cheese: P56.50 to P310.00
- Mayonnaise: P20.40 to P 245.85
- All-purpose cream: P36.50 to P72.00
- Sandwich spread: P27 to P263.60
- Pasta/spaghetti: P32 to P114
- Elbow macaroni: P30.50 to P126.25
- Tomato sauce: P16.50 to P92.85
- Salad macaroni: P36.50 to P126.25
- Spaghetti sauce: P28.50 to P103