Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Pepito’ now out of PAR

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: PAGASA/FB

Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-yi) is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday noon, Nov. 18, the state weather agency reported.

In a 3 p.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Pepito” was outside the weather disturbance monitoring zone by 12 p.m.

In an earlier weather bulletin, Signal No. 1 was still up over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan, and the western portion of Abra.

Heavy rainfall over Batanes is still expected on Monday, PAGASA also said.

Last spotted with peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 125 kph, “Pepito” was less strong on Sunday evening after crossing Luzon.

“Pepito,” which became a super typhoon, made two landfalls at the weekend: first in Panganiban, Catanduanes on Saturday evening, and in Dipaculao, Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

PAGASA said “Pepito” may become a remnant low on Wednesday as the incoming northeasterly wind surge creates an unfavorable environment for the tropical cyclone.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Nancy Binay

Binay seeks accountability for barangay officials over questionable voter certifications

2 mins ago
groceries istock

Price increase for over 100 ‘noche buena’ items

21 mins ago
beauty queens

Beauty queens celebrate Chelsea Manalo’s performance at MU PH 2024

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 71

RTA upgrades access points for four residential areas

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button