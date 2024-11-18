‘Pepito’ now out of PAR

Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-yi) is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday noon, Nov. 18, the state weather agency reported.

In a 3 p.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Pepito” was outside the weather disturbance monitoring zone by 12 p.m.

In an earlier weather bulletin, Signal No. 1 was still up over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the western portion of Pangasinan, and the western portion of Abra.

Heavy rainfall over Batanes is still expected on Monday, PAGASA also said.

Last spotted with peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 125 kph, “Pepito” was less strong on Sunday evening after crossing Luzon.

“Pepito,” which became a super typhoon, made two landfalls at the weekend: first in Panganiban, Catanduanes on Saturday evening, and in Dipaculao, Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

PAGASA said “Pepito” may become a remnant low on Wednesday as the incoming northeasterly wind surge creates an unfavorable environment for the tropical cyclone.