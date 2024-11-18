Experience the thrill of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix: The most exciting racing on water—Get your tickets now!

The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix promises the most exciting racing on water, featuring 11 national teams all set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. The excitement ramps up with high-speed catamarans reaching over 100 km/h (60mph), with the action unfolding just off the shore.

Taking place from November 23 to 24 at the SailGP Race Stadium in Port Rashid (Terminal 2), this thrilling event will attract a diverse global crowd to Dubai. Filipinos, in particular, will feel a special connection as the race celebrates the country’s rich maritime heritage and deep cultural ties to the sea, with over 7,000 islands.

This event marks the thrilling start of the SailGP 2025 season, kicking off in Dubai and making stops at world-class destinations like Rio de Janeiro, New York, Sydney, and Geneva. Adding to the excitement, the race will feature advanced hydro-foiling F50 catamarans, delivering an even more exhilarating experience. The competition will also showcase the world’s top male and female athletes, celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity throughout the event.

For the first time, the series will feature Martine Grael, a female driver with the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team. Grael’s participation is an inspiration for women and young girls to pursue their dreams in sports, reflecting the Filipino spirit of resilience and striving for greater goals.

Along with the high-speed races, families and friends can enjoy electrifying music from global stars like Tinie Tempah and Craig David. On Saturday, November 23, Tinie Tempah will light up the stage with his biggest hits, while on Sunday, November 24, Craig David will keep the energy high with his TS5 DJ set, ensuring the party continues long after the race ends.

SailGP is partnering with Nikki Beach to present the exclusive Waterfront Premium Lounge, offering an unforgettable experience with top-tier hospitality, DJ performances, and prime seating with a stunning view of the shoreline action. Accessible only to premium ticket holders, this lounge will elevate your event experience. But don’t worry, the performances will also be broadcast live on giant screens throughout the SailGP Race Stadium, so no matter where you are, the party will always be within reach!

To experience the thrill and fun, visit https://sail.gp/lkwvgi to secure your tickets and share them with family and friends. You can choose a variety of viewing options, including the Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium Lounge—-both give you access to excellent views of the action.