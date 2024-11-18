Be part of the Filipino Times Watchlist: Nominate top engineers and architects in the Middle East for 2025

Great news for Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East! Nominations are now open for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East 2025, a platform celebrating the outstanding achievements of Filipino professionals in architecture and engineering across the region.

Set to take place in Dubai, UAE, in February 2025, this event will bring together Filipino architects and engineers from across the Arab world to celebrate their remarkable achievements and contributions.

The significance of Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East is well recognized. They have become integral to the region’s landscape, influencing key decisions in engineering and architecture while driving growth through their expertise in procurement, project execution, policy development, and more.

The Filipino Times Watchlist is a prestigious platform that honors and recognizes the top architects and engineers in the Middle East. Over the years, it has celebrated the achievements of hundreds of professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Why nominate?

Nominating a peer or colleague for The Filipino Times Watchlist is a significant opportunity to honor their contributions and professional excellence. This prestigious platform has recognized numerous professionals in the industry, highlighting their dedication and impact. Being selected for this award not only acknowledges their achievements but also elevates their standing within the field.

This one-day event will showcase two major highlights: the Summit and the Awards Night. The Summit will host esteemed speakers and industry leaders from the Middle East and the Philippines, sharing valuable insights with their peers. In the evening, the Awards Night will honor Filipino architects and engineers in the Middle East for their outstanding contributions to the region.

How to nominate

Nominating is easy. You can nominate your family, friends, or even yourself through this website: http://www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

All professional individuals—including private companies—are encouraged to participate and celebrate the outstanding Filipino architects and engineers who continue to level up the image of Filipinos abroad.

You may also follow the journey of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards on Facebook @FilipinoTimesWatchlist and on Instagram @tftwatchlist.