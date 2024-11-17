Traffic delays expected on five roads this Nov. 17, says RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that five roads in the city will experience traffic delays today, November 17, due to the second day of the T100 Triathlon World Tour finals.

RTA said that Jumeirah Street, Al Athar Street, Al Hadiqa Street, Al Meydan Street, and Al Manama Street will have increased traffic congestion from 6.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4pm.

“Make sure to plan your trips carefully and follow the road signs to reach your destinations easily,” RTA advised road users.

Earlier, the authority also announced a series of detailed maps outlining the routes that will be affected by the triathlon event both in the morning and the afternoon.

On Day 1 of the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on November 16, the RTA had said that four roads would be subjected to slower traffic conditions: Jumeirah Street, Al Athar Street, Al Hadiqa Street, and Al Meydan Street.