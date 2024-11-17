Super typhoon ‘Pepito’ makes second landfall in Aurora

State weather bureau the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi) has made its second landfall in Dipaculao, Aurora and is now over the province of Quirino.

According to PAGASA’s tropical cyclone bulletin no. 19 issued at 5pm PHT, Pepito maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kph and gustiness of up to 305 kph. It is moving northwest at 25 kph.

Signal No. 5 is up over the central portion of Aurora, the southern portion of Quirino, and the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya.

Signal No. 4 is hoisted over the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the southern portion of Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan, the northern portion of Nueva Ecija, and the northern and eastern portion of Polillo Islands.

The southern portion of Isabela, the rest of Ifugao, Mountain Province, the southern portion of Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Pangasinan, the northern and eastern portions of Tarlac, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the northern portion of Bulacan, and the northern portion of Quezon including the rest of Polillo Islands are under Signal No. 3.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 covers the rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, Kalinga, the southern portion of Apayao, the rest of Abra, Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, the rest of Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, the central and eastern portions of Quezon, Camarines Norte, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur.

Areas under Signal No. 1 are the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Apayao, Batangas, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro, the northwestern portion of Romblon, Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, and Burias Island.

Pepito made its first landfall in Panganiban, Catanduanes, on the night of Saturday, November 16.

The super tyhoon is forecast to cross the northern portion of Central Luzon and the southern portion of Northern Luzon via the upland regions of the Sierra Madre, Caraballo, and Cordillera Central. It will exit the landmass of Luzon on Sunday night (November 17) or early Monday morning (November 18), said PAGASA.