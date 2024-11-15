Rechel in Dubai to represent Oriental Mindoro for Miss Universe Philippines 2025

It’s now official! Rechel Hoco, now famously known as ‘Rechel in Dubai,’ will represent Oriental Mindoro for Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Rechel was crowned Miss Oriental Mindoro five years ago in 2019, and now, she will be making a comeback to represent her province.

According to the Facebook page Builders Pandayan, this was announced during the coronation night of Miss Oriental Mindoro 2024.

The news was confirmed when Rechel posted on her Facebook Stories, sharing photos from her Miss Oriental Mindoro coronation night.

She also took to Facebook to express her gratitude, reflecting on her journey from 2019 as Miss Oriental Mindoro to where she is today.

“Wayback Wednesday: Five years ago today, I was crowned Miss Oriental Mindoro,” Rechel wrote. “It truly feels like yesterday!”

“Grabe sobrang daming nangyari… From unforgettable moments to life-changing lessons that have shaped who I am now,” she added.

“Now, I’m ready and excited to see what the universe has in store for me. And with that being said, all I can say is… The time is now!” she concluded.

Rechel is one of the most famous vloggers in Dubai. Her Facebook alone has 1.1 million followers while her TikTok account has 1.2 million followers.