DMW to receive approved PHP 8-B budget for OFWs

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino25 seconds ago

Courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), will be receiving a budget amounting to PHP 8.79 billion for the year 2025.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and other DMW and OWWA senior officials expressed their gratitude to the Senate after approving their budget.

“We thank Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and our dear senators for their unwavering support to the Department, and we commit to full transparency and judicious use of these public funds, all for the best interest and protection of our dear OFWs and their families,” Secretary Cacdac said.

Senate Finance sub-committee Senior Vice Chairperson Joel Villanueva sponsored the department’s budget, aiming to strengthen support for OFWs and their families. His goals include sustaining efforts to protect the rights and welfare of OFWs abroad while empowering their families back home to achieve economic self-reliance and resilience.

Meanwhile, the DMW gave its word to the Senate to create more responsive and more efficient programs and services for OFWs and their families.

