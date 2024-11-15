Bakasyon sa Pinas 101: Budget tips para ready ka sa holidays!

The holidays are upon us! ‘Tis the season to file that vacation leave, book your flights, pack your bags, and savor the beauty of the Philippines. But remember, each joyful moment has its cost—whether it’s flight tickets, sightseeing with family, dinners with loved ones, pasalubong shopping, and more.

This week, The Filipino Times shares budget tips for OFWs to ensure a smooth, enjoyable homecoming to the Philippines—without the risk of getting into debt or blowing through your savings.

Budget whether big or small

In a recent Tanong ng Bayan post, many Filipinos shared in the comments that the size of the budget doesn’t matter as much as the joy of spending the holidays with loved ones. One OFW expressed it well, saying, “Di bale [kung] hindi [ganun] kalaki ang budget, basta sakto lang na mapasaya ko ang pamilya ko at magkakasama kami.”

However, returning home inevitably comes with expenses, which is why planning and research are essential. Here are some important factors OFWs should consider before their vacation in the Philippines.

Mas maaga, mas mura

Planning ahead for your return to Dubai after a holiday in the Philippines is essential, especially to ensure you’re back in time for work. As of November, a round-trip flight for a few weeks’ vacation around Christmas and New Year can cost an average of AED 3,700 to AED 5,700, depending on your chosen dates.

Some OFWs are keeping costs down by booking early. For instance, MJ Campita secured a one-way layover flight from Dubai to China, then Hong Kong, and finally to Manila last September, for just AED 1,400.

With the holidays fast approaching, prices are expected to rise further. To get the best value, look for promo codes, special promotions, or low-fare deals like Cebu Pacific’s “Super Seat Sales” offers, which can offer Dubai routes for as low as AED 1 base fare.

Papeles, check!

Excited to travel? Hold up—process your documents first. The Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) is your exit pass to return to Dubai. Without it, you may not get back to your job. Before getting the OEC, have your contract verified first for AED 40. You can also optionally register with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA for over AED 90. The benefit? Access to OFW perks, like the OFW Lounges at NAIA.

Don’t forget to update your SSS (Social Security System) contributions as well. Keeping your contributions current ensures that you have a safety net when you retire back in the Philippines. Plan to avoid missing these fees and benefits!

Gift big, spend small

The moment you land in the Philippines, smiling faces will greet you at the airport. But your loved ones aren’t just excited to see you—they’re also hoping for pasalubong. For Filipinos, giving from the heart is second nature, but how can you spend smart?

Start by setting a budget cap and focusing on meaningful, non-luxury gifts like small souvenirs. Buying in bulk for items like chocolates, perfumes, and souvenirs can help, and gift sets can be split among several recipients. You can also shop during sales, use loyalty points, or participate in events like the Dubai Shopping Festival for discounts and deals to lower your overall spending.

However, one of the best gifts you can give is quality time spent with loved ones. One Dubai-based OFW told us: “I will get fried for this opinion, but believe me the best pasalubong is just going out with family. Small gathering, small expense.”

Gala na naaayon sa budget

With this in mind, how do you make the most of quality time with loved ones on a limited budget? After all, family and friends will want to go sightseeing, visit malls, eat out, and enjoy every moment with you—they’ve missed you for so long!

Given the need for a budget for these activities, Dubai-based Krislie Maerilu Iguin shared that her family of five sets aside PHP 5,000 to PHP 10,000 (AED 312 to AED 624) for dining, shopping, and entertainment.

“It could go up to PHP 20,000 (AED 1,248), depende kung saan at ano mga bbilhin. If going out of town, the budget would be around PHP 50,000 to PHP 70,000 (AED 3,121 to AED 4,369),” Iguin added.

Spend quality time, not just cash

In the end, a great vacation isn’t just about how much you spend—it’s about the memories you create with the people who matter most. Whether you have a huge budget or not, planning ahead for your trip to the Philippines ensures you make the most of your time with family and friends. After all, ’tis the season to cherish the moments, not the money. So, plan smart and let your time with loved ones be the true highlight of your vacation.