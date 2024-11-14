Ofel intensifies to Super Typhoon; signal no. 5 hoisted in Cagayan

Typhoon Ofel has intensified into a Super Typhoon, prompting the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) to raise Signal No. 5 over Cagayan province.

Super Typhoon Ofel will hit eastern Cagayan or northern Isabela later today. PAGASA warns residents of very destructive winds, torrential rains, and storm surges as the storm moves over Northern Luzon.

There could also be widespread serious damage, flooding, and landslides in affected areas.

Super Typhoon Ofel could also hit the Babuyan Islands late Thursday or early Friday. Once It hits Babuyan, it will recurve, turn northwestward, and possibly weaken before heading to the southern Ryukyu Islands next week.

Meanwhile, another Tropical Storm Man-Yi from the south of Japan may move towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and take up the local name “Pepito” on Thursday evening.

This Tropical Storm may also intensify up to Super Typhoon strength and hit Bicol on Saturday (Nov 16) and over Central Luzon on Sunday (Nov 17).