Former President Duterte maintains composure during 13-hour quad-comm hearing

Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Courtesy: Rody Duterte/FB

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was able to survive a quad-committee hearing that went on for 13 grueling hours in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The quad-comm hearing started at 10:45 a.m. and was suspended at 11:44 p.m.

Not only did Duterte outlast the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s eight-hour probe on his administration’s war on drugs, but he gave the quad-comm his best behavior, with fewer cuss words.

According to a report by Manila Bulletin, at least four foul words came from Duterte during the hearing.

The former president was even praised by overall quad-comm chairman Surigao del Norte 2nd district Rep. Robert Ace Barbers for his cooperation. “I’m glad na walang expletives, walang foul language. Although may lumusot na iilan,” Barbers said. “Generally, it was all calm, it was all orderly, at higit sa lahat we were able to elicit significant information from him,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte who was spectating the hearing requested for her father to be excused, so he could rest and leave. However, the former president said that he can stay “until two in the morning.”

He even suggested having the quad-comm hearing for five to 10 days more because traveling from Davao City to Metro Manila was expensive.

“Every time that I am summoned here, it’s expense, hotel pati eroplano. I’m living on my retirement pay. Wala akong negosyo. Tanungin mo kahit sino sa Davao,” Duterte said.

“Wala akong outside source except my retirement pay. Ngayon, kung ganito tayo palagi, mamumulubi talaga ako. So mabuti pa, direcho tayo hanggang kingdom come until this committee will come to a logical and right decision,” he added.

The quad-committee hearing was eventually suspended after a heated exchange between Duterte and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel. Rep. Barbers noted that the suspension was partly because everyone was already exhausted.

