UAE sends 18th aid plane with 40 tonnes to Lebanon

Camille Quirino30 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

The United Arab Emirates sent its 18th aircraft filled with 40 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon.

This initiative is according to the nation’s campaign entitled ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon.’ The country has been continuously transporting essential food, medical, and shelter supplies to Lebanon since the first week of October.

The country is in close partnership with international organizations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Through this collaboration, the UAE aims to help Lebanon recover from the hardships caused by the ongoing conflict.

This campaign was launched under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with active oversight from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Operational supervision was closely managed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The UAE President is committed to establishing the UAE as a global leader in providing support to those affected by disasters, conflicts, and crises. In line with this vision, the UAE will deliver essential supplies and basic necessities to the Lebanese people, both within Lebanon and to refugees in Syria.

