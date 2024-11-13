PH to cooperate with Interpol on potential ICC warrant for Duterte’s drug war investigation

The Philippines is prepared to honor its commitments to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) if a Red Notice is issued for former President Rodrigo Duterte, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said.

Duterte is under investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged crimes against humanity during his administration’s anti-drug campaign, which led to thousands of deaths. The ICC’s probe has been contentious, with Duterte recently challenging the court to expedite its investigation.

Bersamin emphasized that if the ICC involves Interpol, and a Red Notice is issued to the Philippines, the government will consider it as an official request to be respected.

“If the ICC refers the process to Interpol, which may then transmit a Red Notice to Philippine authorities, the government will feel obliged to consider the notice as a request to be honored,” Bersamin stated.

“Domestic law enforcement agencies shall be bound to accord full cooperation to Interpol pursuant to established protocols.”

He added that the Marcos administration would not intervene if Duterte chooses to participate in the ICC’s investigation, underscoring the administration’s position on non-interference.

“If the former President desires to surrender himself to the jurisdiction of the ICC, the government will neither object to it nor move to block the fulfillment of his desire,” Bersamin remarked.

At a House hearing on Wednesday, Duterte called on the ICC to expedite its probe.

“I am asking the ICC to hurry up and, if possible, come here and start the investigation tomorrow,” he said.