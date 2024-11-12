Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Ofel’ intensifies into severe tropical storm over Philippine Sea

Photo courtesy: Dost_pagasa/FB

The newly formed Tropical Storm “Ofel” continues to intensify and has officially become a Severe Tropical Storm while located in the Philippine Sea.

According to Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 3 released by Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as of 5 p.m. Philippine time, the center of Ofel was spotted 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Ofel has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 115 kilometers per hour. The storm is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

At present, no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal has been raised in any part of the country, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau has issued a notice stating that starting tomorrow, November 13, Isabela may experience heavy rainfall, while moderate rainfall is also expected in Abra, Apayao, Aurora, Cagayan, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

