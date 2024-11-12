Duterte to show up at Batasang Pambansa despite quad comm hearing cancelation

Former President Rodrigo Duterte will still show up at the Batasang Pambansa on Wednesday, Nov. 13, despite the cancelation of the House quad committee hearing.

In a report on NewsWatch Plus, former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that he and Duterte will go to the House of Representatives at 10 AM.

“PRRD and I will go to Batasang Pambansa tomorrow at 10:00 AM and confront the Quad Committee members,” said Panelo.

“Why after demanding his presence and accepting their invitation and coming here last night, they will just cancel it without prior notice,” he added.

Panelo also said that Duterte will ask lawmakers to schedule a marathon hearing of ten days.

The House Quad Committee had already cancelled the Wednesday hearing, but Panelo later that day announced Duterte’s willingness to attend.

This cancellation and subsequent announcement sparked confusion, with netizens taking to social media to question the timing.

Sta. Rosa Representative Dan Fernandez said the Duterte camp intentionally made the announcement to make it appear that they are backing down from the possible face off.

“Sinadya ‘yun, style nila ‘yan para magmukhang umaatras tayo,” Fernandez said.