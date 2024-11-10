Survey: Inflation and health top concerns for Filipinos

A recent OCTA Research survey shows that inflation control and health remain top priorities for Filipinos. Conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult respondents, the Tugon ng Masa survey found that 66% of Filipinos see controlling the rise in prices of basic commodities as an urgent concern.

This sentiment was consistent across all major regions and income classes. Following inflation, other pressing issues include raising wages for workers and access to affordable food (39%), job creation (33%), and poverty reduction (25%).

Additionally, 19% highlighted the need for free quality education, while 17% prioritized addressing corruption in government. The survey noted regional differences, with more respondents in the Visayas and Balance Luzon areas showing concern for wage increases compared to other regions.

The least prioritized issues were changing the Constitution and reducing electricity rates.

Alongside these national concerns, Filipinos expressed personal priorities, with staying healthy and avoiding illness ranking highest. Other personal concerns included securing education for children, a stable income source (46%), and daily food security (45%).

This non-commissioned survey was conducted between August 28 and September 2, 2024. OCTA Research reported a 6% increase in concern for wage increases since June 2024, bringing it to 39%.

The survey has a ±3% margin of error at a 95% confidence level, with regional error margins of ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.