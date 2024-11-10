Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ruler of Dubai approves AED3.7-billion internal roads plan for 2025-2029

Photo courtesy: RTA/X

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the approval of a five-year internal roads development plan amounting to AED 3.7 billion, in support of Dubai’s urbanization, focusing on 12 areas across the emirate.

The approval, granted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aligns with the needs of Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion.

The Five-Year Internal Roads Development Plan will include 21 development projects from 2025 to 2029 across residential, commercial, and industrial areas, with urbanization rates ranging from 30% to 80%. The initiative will involve the construction of new roads spanning a total of 634 kilometers.

“In 2025, internal roads will be constructed in Nad El Sheba 3 and Al Amardi, serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project, which includes 482 housing units. Additional internal roads will be developed in Hatta, also serving a Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project with 100 housing units,” said His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA.

“In 2026, RTA will construct 92 km of internal roads in Nadd Hessa, and Al Awir 1. The year 2027 will see the development of 45 km of roads in Al Athbah, Mushrif, and Hatta, along with 14 km of roads in Warsan 3 (Industrial Area),” he added.

One of the largest projects will begin in 2028, with 284 km of internal roads planned for construction in Al Awir 1, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hind 3. The project will continue in 2029, with an additional 200 km of roads to be constructed in Hind 4 and Al Yalayis 5.

“RTA is committed to ensuring smooth and safe access for residents and visitors to their respective areas. By the end of last year, the total length of roads completed in residential and industrial areas reached 6000 km,” Al Tayer said.

