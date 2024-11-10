PICPA Middle East Convention 2024 begins with celebration and insightful discussions

The PICPA Middle East Convention (MEC) 2024, hosted by the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), kicked off today, November 9, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, celebrating Filipino accountants’ impact on the Middle East’s economic landscape.

The convention, themed “Values Above All: The Impact of Global Filipino Accountants,” began at 9:00 a.m. and will continue with another full day of sessions and events tomorrow, November 10.

A colorful parade

The opening day commenced with a colorful parade featuring delegates from various GCC countries, representing the unity and diversity of Filipino finance professionals across the region.

Following the parade, a series of congratulatory speeches set the tone for the convention: Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, addressed attendees with a message of pride in Filipino contributions abroad. H.E. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, and Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché at MWO Dubai for the Department of Migrant Workers, also expressed their support and admiration for the attendees’ dedication to advancing their profession.

Meaningful convention sessions

The day’s sessions covered a variety of essential topics, each designed to equip CPAs and finance professionals with the skills and insights needed in today’s fast-paced financial landscape. Presentations included “Values and Leadership: Integrating Core Values into Finance Leadership,” “From Accountant to CFO: Essential Skills and Strategies for Career Advancement,” “Strategic Finance: Roles of Finance Professionals in Strategy and Emerging Trends,” “Cybersecurity: Mitigating Risks and Protecting Data,” and “Leading ESG Initiatives: The Finance Professional’s Guide.” Each session highlighted key strategies, emerging trends, and ethical practices crucial to finance professionals’ growth and success.

Attending the convention offers CPAs a wealth of benefits. Beyond expanding their professional knowledge, participants gain insights into effective leadership, strategic finance, and advancements in data protection and sustainability—skills vital to navigating the evolving demands of finance. Attendees also have the unique opportunity to network with fellow professionals and industry leaders across the GCC region, fostering connections that can support future growth and collaboration.

The evening concluded with an awarding ceremony to honor the Official Partners of PICPA MEC 2024, recognizing the organizations and individuals who have contributed to making this event possible.

The second day of PICPA MEC 2024 promises further enriching discussions and interactive sessions, continuing to empower Filipino finance professionals and celebrate their contributions to the Middle East’s vibrant economic community.