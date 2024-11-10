Housing grant approvals for 100 OFWs under 4PH program announced

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that at least 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families will receive grant approvals for their housing applications under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program or 4PH.

This comes as Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, along with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta signed the Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 1, Series of 2024, which establishes a clear process for OFWs and their families to access housing services under the 4PH Program.

“The DMW through this Joint Memorandum Circular, forms an integral part of the ‘Kalinga’ reintegration strand of the full-cycle, multi-dimensional national reintegration program for OFWs and their families. At least 100 OFWs na ang puwedeng mabigyan ng application approval grants dito sa 4PH program. Of course, we were told na subsidized ng national government ang interest rates at pati na rin ang amortization,” Cacdac said.

He added that the 4PH Program, which aims to provide affordable housing for underprivileged and low-wage earners, will prioritize eligible OFWs as recipients, given their significant contributions to the Philippine economy.

Over 2,500 OFWs have so far expressed their interest under the 4PH Program.

With the JMC in place, OFWs and their families will have improved access to affordable housing loans. Pag-IBIG Fund will offer financial products tailored to their needs, while the DMW will ensure seamless coordination among all participating agencies.

“This JMC will finally operationalize the commitment back on June 7, 2023, during the Migrant Workers Day 2023 na si Sec. Toots Ople pa ang nakasama noon, to pursue the inclusion of eligible OFWs and families for housing programs and services,” Cacdac said.