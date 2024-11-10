House lawmakers offer to pay for Duterte’s flight, accommodation to attend EJK probe

House lawmakers have offered to pay for the travel and accommodation expenses of former President Rodrigo Duterte for him to attend the quad-committee’s inquiry on extrajudicial killings (EJKs) linked to his drug war.

The quad-committee leaders’ offer came after Duterte cited financial constraints as one of the reasons why he skipped the previous hearing.

“This is about the people’s right to know the truth about alleged abuses in his administration’s anti-drug operations,” said Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, the overall quad-panel chairperson.

“The committee is willing to help in any way possible. We’re all ready to contribute personally if that’s what it takes. This is about accountability, not excuses,” panel co-chairperson Santa Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez said.

Manila Rep. Benny Abante stressed that the families of EJK victims deserve to know the truth of the anti-illegal drug campaign.

“We’re offering to remove every obstacle. We’re even willing to ‘chip in’ if it means he can no longer avoid the inquiry,” he said.

Duterte has repeatedly skipped the House quad-committee’s EJK investigation. He, however, attended the Senate’s first inquiry on the matter.

The former chief executive is facing congressional scrutiny as his drug war death toll reached more than 20,000, according to some estimates. Government estimates place the number at around 6,000.