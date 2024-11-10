15 areas under Wind Signal 2 as ‘Nika’ nears typhoon strength

More areas are under Wind Signal 2 as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) approaches typhoon strength on Sunday, Nov. 10.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Wind Signal 2 has been raised over:

northern portion of Aurora

southern portion of mainland Cagayan

Nueva Vizcaya

southern portion of Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

northern portion of Nueva Ecija

southern portion of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Isabela

northeastern portion of Pangasinan

Quirino

Minor to moderate threat to life may be expected in the mentioned areas.

The following areas are under Wind Signal 1, which may pose minimal to minor threat to life and property:

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

rest of Apayao

Ilocos Norte

rest of Ilocos Sur

rest of Pangasinan

rest of Aurora

Tarlac

the northern and central portions of Zambales

the rest of Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the eastern portion of Laguna

the eastern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

the northeastern portion of Albay

PAGASA said there is a moderate to high risk of storm surge in low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly windflow will cause strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes.

At 5 p.m., Nika was monitored 380 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph, moving westward at 20 kph.