Dubai RTA launches 6 road projects to improve traffic flow

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is advancing six significant infrastructure projects to enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time across key areas of the city. Each project aims to improve accessibility, reduce congestion, and accommodate the city’s growing transportation needs.

Here’s a look at each project:

1. Umm Suqeim and Al Qudra Roads

This ambitious project spans 16 kilometers and serves an estimated 1 million residents. Expanding and optimizing road infrastructure has drastically reduced travel times from 46 minutes to just 11 minutes. This will benefit daily commuters and contribute to smoother traffic flow.

2. Trade Center Roundabout and Al Mustaqbal Street

This project has been underway since 2024 and is expected to conclude by 2026. The redesign and improvements will reduce travel times from 8 minutes to a streamlined 3.3 minutes, alleviating congestion in one of Dubai’s busiest commercial zones.

3. Al Fay Road

Also initiated in 2024 and slated for completion in 2026, this 13.5-kilometer development is designed to benefit approximately 600,000 people. Once finished, it will ensure smoother traffic flow and enhance connectivity for the surrounding communities.

4. Latifa bint Hamdan Street

This 12.2-kilometer project will commence in 2025 and will wrap up in 2027. The project aims to significantly reduce travel time to just 4 minutes, providing a more efficient route for commuters and cutting down on delays in the area.

5. Al Safa Street

Starting in 2025 with completion anticipated by 2027, Al Safa Street will transform to handle up to 9,400 vehicles. The improvements will reduce travel time from 20 minutes to 2 minutes, significantly easing traffic congestion for residents and visitors alike.

6. Al Meydan Road

Scheduled to run from 2026 to 2028, this 10.6-kilometer project will enhance capacity to accommodate 11,000 vehicles and is expected to benefit 1 million people. The project will reduce travel time to just 4 minutes, improving access to and from surrounding areas.

For more information about each project, visit RTA’s social media account and watch their video:

نمهّد لمستقبل أكثر سلاسة واستدامة في التنقّل!#هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات تطلق مشاريع تطوير رئيسة لرفع كفاءة الطرق والبنية التحتية في #دبي. تشمل المشاريع تحسين طرق رئيسة مثل شارع أم سقيم وشارع الميدان، مما سيقلل زمن الرحلات بشكل كبير، ويزيد الطاقة الاستيعابية، ويخدم الأفراد في مختلف… pic.twitter.com/a5qr6v2d3d — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 7, 2024

Each project reflects Dubai’s commitment to cutting-edge infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility. By 2028, these initiatives will collectively reduce travel times, improve traffic flow, and meet the needs of a rapidly growing city.