Dubai Police detect cases of serious distracted driving with smart cameras

The Dubai Police have warned motorists of the risks of distracted driving as smart technologies are in place to detect road violations, even with tinted car windows.

Recent violations captured by smart traffic cameras include a driver using two smartphones at the same time while driving and another reading a newspaper, which blocks the road view.

According to His Excellency Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, the cameras installed can detect serious cases of distracted driving, such as not wearing seatbelts and using of mobile phones while behind the wheels.

He added that the agency is investing on advanced technologies to promote road safety.

“The use of these technologies supports Dubai’s objective of becoming a global leader in traffic safety and aligns with the strategic goal of reducing road accident fatalities,” Al Mazrouei said.

The official also noted that motorists may face a 30-day vehicle impoundment when caught using mobile phones or engaging in distracted driving.