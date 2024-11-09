Dubai Metro to extend operating hours on November 10

The Dubai Metro will extend its operating hours on November 10, Sunday, to accommodate the participants of the annual cycling event, Dubai Ride.

Instead of the usual schedule from 8:00 AM to midnight, the service will be extended by five hours, operating from 3:00 AM, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

“The Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3:00 am to midnight on Sunday, November 10, 2024,” the RTA said in a social media post.

استعدوا لتجربة ركوب الدراجات الممتعة في تحدي دبي للدراجات! لضمان راحتكم وسلامتكم، ستمدد #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات ساعات عمل #مترو_دبي.

سيعمل الخط الأحمر والخط الأخضر لمترو دبي من الساعة 3:00 صباحًا حتى منتصف ليل يوم الأحد، 10 نوفمبر 2024. pic.twitter.com/Ge193DpUBb — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 8, 2024

Dubai Ride, part of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, is set to attract thousands of participants, following last year’s turnout of more than 35,000.

The cycling event will offer a 12-km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as a more leisurely 4-km ride through Downtown Dubai.