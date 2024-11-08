Marcos formalizes ban on offshore, internet gaming

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made good his vow to end controversial offshore gaming operations and related activities through an executive order that required them to close shop by year-end.

Executive Order 74 orders all offshore gaming operations to close down by Dec. 31, 2024.

The order stated that the policy is in line with studies by the Department of Finance (DOF) and reports by the Anti-Money Laundering Council that identified offshore gaming as a trigger to rising crime rates, social instability, and susceptibility to money laundering and fraud.

The DOF analysis noted that the risks associated with offshore gaming outweighed its economic contributions through billions of pesos in taxes and employment to thousands.

Marcos first announced his intent to end offshore gaming in his last State of the Nation Address in July because of its adverse effects on the social and economic fabric.

The ban applies to all offshore gaming licenses, whether issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), or any other government authority. All pending license applications will be rejected, and existing licenses will not be renewed.

The order also establishes two technical working groups to handle the socioeconomic impact of the ban and to intensify the crackdown on illegal offshore gaming operations.

The first group, led by Pagcor, will focus on employment recovery and reintegration efforts for Filipino workers who may be affected by the shutdown. The second group, headed by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, will work with law enforcement to prosecute illegal gaming operators and make sure foreign workers involved in unauthorized operations will be deported.

The order also encouraged local governments to enforce measures against offshore gaming operators.

It directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government to collaborate with local governments to ensure thorough enforcement, providing a platform for them to report suspected offshore gaming activity.