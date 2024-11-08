Gatchalian denies owning ‘7’ plate in EDSA bus lane violation

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has further distanced himself from the viral violation of the EDSA bus lane restriction, and denied ownership of the protocol plate on the luxury SUV linked to his family members.

“I never lent out my [officially] issued license plates to anyone,” Gatchalian said in a message to reporters on Friday, referring to the “7” license plate exclusive for senators.

“The official license plate… installed on my car is duly registered with the LTO (Land Transportation Office),” the lawmaker added.

He explained that this was his response to a question he did not fully hear during a chance interview on Thursday, Nov. 7.

A reporter had asked, “Posible po kaya na sa inyo ang plate pero nagamit lang po ng kapatid niyo?”

Gatchalian chose not to comment and deferred to the LTO investigation.

On Sunday, a white Cadillac Escalade bearing the “7” protocol plate entered the EDSA bus lane in Guadalupe and evaded traffic enforcers who attempted to apprehend it. The incident was captured on video.

The LTO said the protocol plate was fake, and the SUV is owned by Orient Pacific Corporation of the Gatchalian family.

Earlier this week, Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the Senate committee on public services, disclosed intelligence information indicating that the passenger of the luxury SUV was a relative of a senator, though he refrained from naming names. He did, however, confirm that Gatchalian’s father, William, and his brother, Kenneth, are board directors of Orient Pacific.

“I do not condone the traffic violations committed by the management of Orient Pacific Corporation. As a public servant for 23 years, I have always adhered to following the rules and the laws of our land,” Gatchalian said in a separate statement on Friday, Nov. 8.