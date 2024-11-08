50 OFWs repatriated from Lebanon — DMW

Fifty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon arrived in the Philippines via Emirates today, November 8, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced.

In a previous Facebook post, DMW said that Ambassador Raymond Balatbat of the Philippine Embassy in Beirut and Labor Attaché Adam Musa of the Migrant Workers Office in Lebanon had sent off the OFWs who have availed of the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

A total of 334 OFWs are expected to return to the Philippines from Lebanon this November, according to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac during a press briefing. He also announced that an additional 45 OFWs, along with five dependents, are scheduled to fly back tomorrow, November 9.

Meanwhile, 214 OFWs are still waiting to be repatriated pending the Lebanese immigration’s approval, Cacdac said.

“Yung report na walang nasaktan o nasawing Pilipino sa hidwaan dun, still stands and we hope it stays that way. We continue our sheltering, repatriation, and monitoring of the situation on the ground,” he said.