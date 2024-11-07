From cross-countries to triathlons, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series’ new running and cycling features are perfect for training

Cyclists and runners have one thing in common – the hunger for adventure. But all adventures come with an inherent level of risk. On top of having the proper gear, outdoor runners and cyclists must be equipped to navigate uncertain terrains.

At the same time, personal performance also matters – from beginners to competitive-level cyclists and runners, everyone wants to succeed in their own way. Whether it’s incremental progress or breaking a new record, a keen awareness of self and surroundings is key to optimizing every journey on the open road.

Powered by the new HUAWEI TruSense system and HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning system, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series not only tracks your fitness but also enhances your environmental awareness, making it perfect for all levels of cycling and running.

A smart biking companion

The Cycling Mode on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is designed for safety and convenience. It is a great companion for bikers to take with them on their journeys out in the wild or around cities. When activated, Cycling Mode turns your smartphone into a cycling computer, giving users an easy breakdown of all their essential indicators. With real-time data like heart rate, calories burned, and other physiological metrics displayed on your smartphone, riders can have a deeper understanding of their physical condition.

Thanks to the advanced HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, the watch also supports full-colour cycling maps and track return functions, facilitating the convenience of navigation. Bluetooth-enabled power meters may also be added to the HUAWEI Health App to add even more statistics to your cycling session.

How to perfect every stride

From morning jogs to marathons, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series provides a tailored experience for runners of all levels. Each run will be assessed by Running Form Analysis generates custom recommendations and tips for users to improve running performance and reduce the risk of injuries. The IMU sensor measures the ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and balance, and provides suggestions to improve the running form and prevent injuries to make runs more effective.

If your runs are getting repetitive and mundane, you can also try the RouteDraw feature. It brings one more layer of excitement to your runs generating graphics in the shape of your running routes. It will encourage you to break out of routine, try different routes, and get creative.

Pro-exclusive trail running: For when adventure calls

Train running is the hardest of runs, whether you’re racing or not. It requires lots of training and thoughtful strategy to prepare you for uneven terrain. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro exclusively supports segment-based navigation and contour lines in Trail Run mode.

Before the race, you can download the route and review key details in advance to prepare for the challenge. As runners often rely on markers (i.e. Check Point in trail running) to divide the race into phases, the Trail Run Mode provides a preview mode that displays the entire track in a panoramic view, giving you a full grasp of the environment from a single glance.

During the race, the watch provides real-time navigation and contour maps to guide you through complex terrains. If you stray from the path, the system will alert you with voice reminders and flash re-routed directions, so you can quickly get back on track.

Once you cross the finish line, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro delivers detailed stats on your race performance. With in-depth analysis, you can better understand your results and use the insights to improve your training for the next challenge.

A personal sports coach is beyond the reach of most people. But the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is just as good. And it stays close to you always learning about your areas of strengths and those that require improvement and helping you realize your potential.