Angelica Yulo thanks secret sponsor for hotel stay in Singapore

Angelica Poquiz Yulo, the mother of two-time gold medalist and gymnast Carlos Yulo, took to Facebook to thank a “kindhearted woman” who sponsored their trip to Singapore.

According to Angelica’s post, the secret sponsor paid for their stay in one of the most luxurious hotels in Singapore for a week. Moreover, the woman gave them pocket money to enjoy.

Angelica shared that the secret sponsor did not want her name to be mentioned in the post.

“Thank you to the kindhearted woman who sponsored our stay in one of [the] luxurious [hotels] in SG for one week, with matching pocket money,” Angelica wrote.

“Thank you so much God bless you more (she [doesn’t] want to mention her name),” she added.

In the same post, Angelica thanked her eldest daughter for spending time with her and sponsoring her airfare ticket. “Thank you also to my eldest daughter, my travel buddy, and [my] food buddy for sponsoring my [airfare] ticket. Love you always,” she concluded.

Netizens expressed their love and support for Angelica by using the hashtag #TeamNanay in the comments. The hashtag emerged after netizens took Angelica’s side amid the ongoing feud between the Yulo family and gymnast Carlos Yulo and his girlfriend, Chloe San Jose.

Meanwhile, others hope that the whole Yulo family will be one again. “A lot of people love you because we believe you deserve to be honored. God bless your family! Praying for Carlos that he will be enlightened soon,” one netizen commented.