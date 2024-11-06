Finish strong: 8 powerful habits OFWs can build before 2024 ends

With less than two months left in 2024, how are your New Year’s resolutions shaping up? Have you been able to form the habits you set out to achieve?

Don’t worry—you still have November and December to focus on building those good habits. As overseas Filipinos, it’s crucial not to let the worries of daily life distract you. Take the time to unwind, protect your peace, and prioritize your mental well-being.

With that said, here are 8 powerful habits OFWs can develop before 2024 ends:

1. Practice daily gratitude – Take a moment each day to reflect on what you’re grateful for—whether it’s family, health, or the opportunity to work abroad. This habit fosters positivity and helps you stay grounded despite the challenges of being away from home.

2. Mindful spending and saving – Some of us never really learn. The good news is we can still turn things around! Practice mindful spending, set savings goals, and track where your money goes to ensure you’re investing in your future and the security of your family in the Philippines.

3. Improve physical activity for health and well-being – Whether it’s a quick workout, a morning walk, or stretching after a long day, make time for physical activity. It can help you stay fit, reduce stress, and keep energy levels up to tackle daily challenges.

4. Set intentions for a more purposeful day – Begin each day by setting an intention—whether it’s to be productive, patient, or focus on personal growth. Starting your day with purpose can help you stay aligned with your goals, whether it’s for work, family, or self-care.

5. Pursue reading or learning for growth – Take time each day to learn something new—be it improving your professional skills, exploring your Filipino culture, or learning about a topic of interest. Books, podcasts, or online courses can be great tools for growth, both personally and professionally.

6. Prioritize rest and sleep – As an OFW, balancing work and personal life can be demanding, especially in the UAE. Make it a habit to get enough sleep and create a restful environment, as it will help you stay healthy, improve productivity, and be more present for your loved ones.

7. Declutter for a clear mind – Take small steps to tidy up and declutter your home for a more organized living space. This habit can also ease your transition when you visit or return home.

8. Self-reflection for personal growth – We must celebrate our small victories as OFWs. Take time weekly to reflect on your experiences, progress, and challenges. Journaling or simply thinking through your journey can help you stay focused on your long-term goals, from career ambitions to family dreams.

Developing these habits will not only help you thrive as an OFW but also set you up for a fulfilling close to 2024. And as the new year approaches, hopefully, you can carry these positive habits into 2025, paving the way for continued growth both personally and professionally.