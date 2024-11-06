Dubai invites innovative ideas from residents, offers exciting rewards

Dubai has a longstanding tradition of inviting residents to share valuable ideas that help make the emirate even better.

In a Facebook post, Dubai Municipality urged all residents to participate in the Creative Ideas Challenge, a feedback program.

“Don’t hesitate to participate in the #CreativeIdeasChallenge and submit your innovative solutions,” the Municipality wrote in their Facebook post.

Moreover, there will be “valuable prizes” awaiting those who share their innovative ideas.

“Share your ideas until December 23, 2024, on the 04 platform: esuggest.dubai.gov.ae,” the post wrote.

However, there are three things in the Municipality’s Terms and Conditions that residents must consider:

You must be a UAE resident to be able to participate in the post. You must be following Dubai Municipality on social media. You must submit your ideas on 04 Platform under ‘Creative Ideas Challenge.’

According to Dubai Municipality’s video, innovators can share their creative solutions to “make a difference across various areas.” Here are some of the areas in Dubai that need innovative solutions:

Challenge 1 – Propose innovative solutions that attract skilled talents and professionals to combat the shortage in specialized labor markets.

Challenge 2 – Strengthen cybersecurity and safeguard systems.

Challenge 3 – Develop ideas that help municipal operations adapt to the effects of climate change.

Challenge 4 – Advance food security and suggest sustainable means that can help boost agricultural and livestock production.

Challenge 5 – Enhance community education by suggesting advanced systems, programs, and initiatives.

Challenge 6 – Design innovative ideas for community awareness initiatives.

Challenge 7 – Innovative ideas to develop a pioneering innovation system and enhance future readiness.

If you believe you have groundbreaking ideas to shape Dubai’s future, now is your chance to make an impact. Share your innovative solutions, and you could be selected to contribute to the next transformative project in the city—while earning exclusive rewards for your vision and creativity.