PICPA Middle East Convention to take place from Nov. 9 to 10

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) is excited to announce the upcoming PICPA Middle East Convention (MEC) 2024, a premier event celebrating the contributions of Filipino accountants in the Middle East.

Set to take place on November 9-10, 2024, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, this year’s convention is themed “Values Above All: The Impact of Global Filipino Accountants.”

This convention aims to unite Filipino finance professionals across the Middle East, highlighting their vital roles in the region’s economic landscape and their steadfast commitment to integrity, professionalism, and leadership in finance.

Hosted by PICPA Dubai, this event promises a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, skill-enhancing workshops, and interactive discussions on emerging trends and best practices in accounting and finance.

Convention highlights

The PICPA MEC 2024 has lined up an impressive array of sessions and activities:

• Keynote Speeches & Expert Panels: Featuring distinguished leaders, including Atty. Roland Pondoc, the 2024-2025 PICPA National President, and other industry veterans who will discuss topics such as “Values and Leadership in Finance,” “Cybersecurity Essentials,” and “Sustainable Finance for the Modern World.”

• Career Development Sessions: With talks like “From Accountant to CFO: Essential Skills and Strategies,” participants will gain practical insights on career progression and the evolving demands on finance professionals in the Middle East.

• Knowledge Sessions: From “Taxation and Compliance in the Middle East” to “IFRS Updates and Analytics in Decision-Making,” these sessions will provide delegates with the latest in global standards, regulatory compliance, and strategies to stay competitive in an ever-changing market.

• Networking and Social Events: The conference will also include exclusive networking sessions, a gala night with live performances, and a unique Dubai city tour and yacht cruise, allowing delegates to unwind and connect on a personal level with fellow professionals.

Importance of PICPA MEC 2024 for Filipino accountants

As Filipino accountants increasingly shape the finance and accounting sectors in the Middle East, PICPA MEC 2024 serves as a critical platform to reinforce their influence and support their professional growth. The convention will equip participants with essential skills, updated knowledge, and innovative strategies necessary for adapting to new financial regulations and emerging business challenges unique to the region. Furthermore, MEC 2024 embodies PICPA’s commitment to fostering a united Filipino accounting community, building connections that enhance both personal and professional development.

Organized by PICPA Dubai, this prestigious event will unite distinguished delegates from across the Middle East region, including PICPA Qatar, PICPA Bahrain, PICPA Central Region KSA, PICPA Eastern Region KSA, PICPA Western Region KSA, PICPA Oman with the support and special participation of PICPA National – Philippines.

Registration still open!

All Filipino CPAs and finance professionals in the Middle East are invited to join the event. For registration details and a complete agenda, visit the PICPA Dubai website or social media platforms.