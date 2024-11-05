Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH embassy, UAE gov’t jointly protect the welfare of Filipino children in 12th batch of repatriation

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in UAE/FB

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Abu Dhabi successfully issued documents to undocumented Filipino children born in Abu Dhabi and assisted in their repatriation to the Philippines.

This is a special batch of repatriation, which brings the total number of Filipinos repatriated to the Philippines to 813.

The Philippine Embassy and MWO-Abu Dhabi tirelessly worked together to ensure that 18 mothers, with their 11 infants, and 16 children were given proper documentation, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Department of Health.

This welcome development follows the UAE government’s announcement of amnesty for violators of the UAE residency system, which has been extended to December 31, 2024.

As this year marks the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and MWO-Abu Dhabi continuously advocate for the Convention’s objective of recognizing of the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family that is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.

(Press release from the Philippine Embassy in UAE)

