Tulfo asks DMW to push for equal salaries of seafarers, OFWs with other nationalities

Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo has called on the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to advocate for the rights and welfare of both sea- and land-based overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), ensuring they receive salaries comparable to other nationalities.

“Matagal nang nakakarating sa aking tanggapan ang reklamo na ito pero walang magawa ang mga kababayan natin dahil hindi naman mga choosy tayong mga Pinoy,” Tulfo, a senatorial aspirant, earlier said.

In a radio segment, Tulfo highlighted that salary disparities affect not only seafarers but also OFW professionals such as architects, engineers, and those in management roles.

The discussion stemmed from a report that a Filipino seafarer filed a lawsuit in the Netherlands, demanding equal pay with European seafarers.

In response, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac emphasized that the matter should be approached institutionally, involving discussions with the host country’s government.

“Kailangan tayong magsulong ng adbokasiya. Ibig sabihin, sa legal na means ang ating pagdaan at hindi sa pamamagitan ng pagpwersa sa pamahalaan ng Netherlands,” Cacdac said.

“Hindi padalos-dalos ang magiging approach natin dito. Kasi kung bitawan natin ito, maraming empleyo ng mga seafarers natin ang maaapektuhan, kundi tayo ay sasalubong at [isusulong] ‘yung adbokasiya na ito. Kukumbinsihin natin ang Dutch government,” he added.

Tulfo agreed with Cacdac, stressing the importance of a measured response to avoid losing valuable job opportunities.

“I agree with your approach, Secretary. Basta ‘wag tayong padalos-dalos, baka at the end of the day tayo rin ang mawawalan,” Tulfo said.

“Pero siyempre kailangan din nating ipaglaban ang kanilang mga karapatan. Siguro kung hindi kaya doon sa pay, baka doon sa benefits naman,” he added.