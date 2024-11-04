Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tropical Depression Marce intensifies in PH, now classified as Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Marce. Courtesy: DOST_PAGASA

The Philippines is bracing itself for another tropical storm as Marce (international name: Yinxing) enters the country.

Bagyong Marce entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility or PAR at 2 a.m. PH time (6 a.m. Dubai time) on Monday, 4th November 2024, making it the country’s 13th tropical cyclone for the year and the first for this month.

As of 4 a.m. PH time (8 a.m. Dubai time) on the same day, the tropical storm was 935 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. It was moving west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Marce could intensify into a Severe Tropical Storm by Tuesday morning or afternoon (5th November) and into a Typhoon by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning (6th November).

For reference, the classification levels of typhoons in the Philippines, from lowest to highest, are: Tropical Storm, Severe Tropical Storm, Typhoon, and Super Typhoon.

