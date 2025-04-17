Big change coming: UAE eyes facial recognition, digital ID instead of physical Emirates ID

The UAE government is preparing to roll out full use of the digital Emirates ID and facial recognition technology within a year, aiming to replace the need for physical ID cards in many services.

This development was shared in a post by The Federal National Council – UAE on X (formerly Twitter).

وجه سعادة د. عدنان حمد الحمادي عضو #المجلس_الوطني_الاتحادي، سؤالاً إلى معالي عبدالرحمن بن محمد العويس وزير الصحة ووقاية المجتمع وزير دولة لشؤون المجلس الوطني الاتحادي، حول ” تعزيز اعتماد الهوية الإلكترونية لتسهيل الإجراءات”. pic.twitter.com/501XuuUitK — المجلس الوطني الاتحادي (@fnc_uae) April 16, 2025

Federal National Council member Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi raised the issue of encouraging more institutions to accept the digital ID, as some banks, hospitals, and hotels still require the original physical card. His query was directed to Minister Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais.

The official reply, delivered through Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), confirmed that the UAE is following a phased approach to digital transformation. The easiest services are being transitioned first, followed by more complex ones.

“The upcoming phase will focus on completing system integration through the development of a comprehensive package of systems and technologies related to digital identity and biometric fingerprints,” the response said. [Translated from Arabic to English]

Advanced biometric systems using facial recognition and artificial intelligence are already being tested through the authority’s smart app. These systems don’t require a physical Emirates ID and are expected to be used in sectors like banking, telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and insurance.

Authorities assured that the shift will follow strict data protection laws and that these new technologies are designed to make services easier, faster, and more secure for residents and citizens alike.