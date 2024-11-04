Trillanes: ICC can vet documents from hostile sources

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has a way of vetting documents in its investigations, especially in the bloody Duterte drug war where the Philippine government has refused cooperation, a former senator said on Monday, Nov. 4.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Sonny Trillanes told NewsWatch Plus that the ICC does not need certified true copies of documents.

“Prepared sila na ang isang gobyerno hindi miyembro nila, hindi cooperative or even hostile,” said the former senator, who filed a complaint against the drug war before the ICC. “They have different ways to validate documents at iba pang ebidensya na ibinigay sa kanila.”

Trillanes said the ICC is at the end-stage of its investigation, with the application for warrant of arrest supposedly to be released before the year ends.

Sen. Bato dela Rosa, on the other hand, questioned Trillanes’ move to submit transcripts from congressional hearings to the ICC.

“I’m not concerned, ang tanong lang saan siya kumuha ng authority para makapag-transmit ng official transcript of records sa House of Representatives?” Dela Rosa said.

Both chambers of Congress have mounted public hearings into alleged extrajudicial killings during the drug war. Critics said revelations in the House Quad committee, as well as former President Rodrigo Duterte’s admission in a recent Senate hearing, were incriminating evidence

The ICC earlier told NewsWatch Plus that its Office of the Prosecutor “follows developments in the Philippines closely, as to their relevance for its ongoing investigation.”