OWWA now accepting scholarship applications from OFW dependents

Incoming college students who are dependents of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can now apply for the scholarship programs of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

From November 4 to 29, dependents of active OWWA members may apply online for the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) and the Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Program (CMWSP) for the academic year 2025-2026.

Qualifications and benefits

For the EDSP, applicants must be graduating from grade 12, not over 21 years old, and have a general weighted average (GWA) of at least 80 percent or its equivalent.

Applicants must be the child of an OFW or a sibling of an OFW who is single or married without children. They must also be 21 years old or younger.

Their GWA must be no lower than 85 percent or its equivalent, with no failing grades, and they should be willing to enroll in programs under Science and Technology.

Scholarship recipients will receive financial assistance of up to P60,000 per year.

Initial requirements and where to apply

Applicants must prepare valid IDs for both the OFW and the student. They should also present their Grade 11 Form 137, Form 138, and a certificate of grades. Remember that the average grade must be specified on the documents.

Interested students may apply online at https://scholarship.owwa.gov.ph.