I won’t inhibit in Senate drug war probe – Dela Rosa

Senator Bato dela Rosa said he will not inhibit in the Senate inquiry into President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Dela Rosa has been dragged into the issue as he was the Philippine National Police chief during the controversial campaign.

The Akbayan party-list group earlier called on Dela Rosa and Senator Bong Go, Duterte’s ex-aide and also supposedly involved in the drug war, to file an indefinite leave of absence from the probe or act as a resource person only should they attend.

“If I inhibit, that would be tantamount to disregarding the truth. Alam mo ‘yung mga tao na gusto akong mag-inhibit doon sa hearing, ‘yan ‘yung mga tao na ayaw lumabas ang katotohanan. Gusto nila – one-sided lang ang gusto nilang marinig, ‘yung side lang sa mga nag-a-akusa. Hindi napagbigyan ‘yung side ng mga inaakusa,” Dela Rosa told NewsWatch Plus on Monday, Nov. 4.

Dela Rosa explained that he attended the hearing both as a resource person and as a member of the Blue Ribbon sub-committee.

“I am offering myself to be interrogated by my colleagues. Sabi ko nga (As I said), throw me your questions, and I’m willing to answer everything under the sun,” he said.