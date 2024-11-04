Ellen Adarna slams netizen’s comment about forgetting son ‘Elias’

Ellen Adarna hits back at a netizen’s insensitive comment over her husband’s photo of their newborn child.

In an Instagram post, Adarna’s husband Derek Ramsay posted a photo of their family with their new healthy baby girl. In his caption, Ramsay wrote: “The power you have over all of us is amazing!”

The comment section was filled with love and support from fans, but one netizen wrote: “Sana [hindi niyo] ma-echapwera [si] Elias.” Elias is Adarna’s child with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

Adarna replied to the netizen: “Sana mag-isip-isip ka din.”

The netizen’s comment had been deleted, but a showbiz blog site was able to take a screenshot of the exchange of comments between the two.

Last year, Adarna posted on her Instagram story to address a netizen’s question regarding John Lloyd Cruz’s financial support for their baby Elias.

Adarna said that Cruz consistently provides for his child, giving the actress PHP 10,000—just enough for their baby’s “basic needs.” Adarna added that Cruz insisted on doubling it. However, she rejected his offer, saying she also has “obligations and responsibilities for Elias, so it’s just fair.”