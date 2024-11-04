Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna slams netizen’s comment about forgetting son ‘Elias’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago

Derek Ramsay with Ellen Adarna and their baby girl. Courtesy: Derek Ramsay/IG

Ellen Adarna hits back at a netizen’s insensitive comment over her husband’s photo of their newborn child.

In an Instagram post, Adarna’s husband Derek Ramsay posted a photo of their family with their new healthy baby girl. In his caption, Ramsay wrote: “The power you have over all of us is amazing!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07)

The comment section was filled with love and support from fans, but one netizen wrote: “Sana [hindi niyo] ma-echapwera [si] Elias.” Elias is Adarna’s child with ex-boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

Ellen Adarna screenshot
Netizen comments on Derek Ramsay’s Instagram photo. Courtesy: GMA

 

Adarna replied to the netizen: “Sana mag-isip-isip ka din.”

The netizen’s comment had been deleted, but a showbiz blog site was able to take a screenshot of the exchange of comments between the two.

Last year, Adarna posted on her Instagram story to address a netizen’s question regarding John Lloyd Cruz’s financial support for their baby Elias.

Adarna said that Cruz consistently provides for his child, giving the actress PHP 10,000—just enough for their baby’s “basic needs.” Adarna added that Cruz insisted on doubling it. However, she rejected his offer, saying she also has “obligations and responsibilities for Elias, so it’s just fair.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 1861468597

OWWA now accepting scholarship applications from OFW dependents

12 mins ago
Barbie 2

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie gives birth to a baby boy

2 hours ago
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras. Courtesy Kobe Paras IG

Kobe Paras confirms relationship with Kyline Alcantara

2 hours ago
tropical storm marce. courtesy dost pagasa

Tropical Depression Marce intensifies in PH, now classified as Tropical Storm

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button