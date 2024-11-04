DEWA reminds customers: Prepare for rainy season to ensure stable power supply

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is encouraging its customers to take a few simple steps to ensure a reliable electricity supply before the rainy season starts.

The government agency highlighted the need for qualified electricians to conduct regular maintenance, and ensure that all external electrical connections and meter boxes are waterproof and insulated.

DEWA also reminded the customers to securely close electrical panels, replace the broken glass cover of electricity meters, seal any openings in electrical conduits on the roof, and check earthing cables to maintain safety.

Customers can find safety tips on DEWA’s social media and website and can report technical emergencies through their hotline 991.