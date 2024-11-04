Chelsea Manalo advocates for OFW children in Miss Universe ‘Voice for Change’

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo highlighted the plight of children of overseas Filipino workers in the “Voice for Change” category of the 73rd Miss Universe competition.

Manalo pointed out the need to empower children left behind as their parents strive for a better life.

“I understand this deeply because I come from a family of migrant workers,” said Manalo, whose father worked as a seaman for ten years.

In a recent social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization called on Filipino fans to support Chelsea in her quest to secure the top spot in this category.

“A vote for Chelsea Manalo is a vote for the children and families of Filipino migrant workers,” the group said.

Manalo is currently ranked 12th.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee was one of three winners of the award at the pageant held in El Salvador in November 2023.