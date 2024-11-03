Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President leads Flag Day celebration at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the celebration of the UAE Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi today, November 3.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed raised the flag in the capital city, symbolizing the pride and unity it represents, with top-achieving students across the UAE present during the ceremony.

The UAE President emphasized the role of the youth in nation-building, saying that the Flag will continue to fly high through their achievements and dedication.

The UAE Flag Day is annually celebrated on November 3 in commemoration of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of the presidency in 2004.

Qasr Al Hosn is a historical landmark in the UAE and the oldest stone building in Abu Dhabi.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

From left to right. Jake Cuenca. Kim Chiu. Paulo Avelino. Courtesy. Jake Cuenca. Kim Chiu. IG

Jake Cuenca: Paulo Avelino ‘lights up’ when Kim Chiu is around

3 hours ago
UAE provides flour and baking materials to bakeries in Gaza. WAM

UAE sends flour, baking supplies to support bakeries in Gaza

5 hours ago
wcopa

Filipino singer from Abu Dhabi recognized as emerging teen icon at international awards

7 hours ago
Ybeth Template 26

UAE sends additional aid to Lebanon; 15th relief aircraft delivers 40 tons of food packs

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button