UAE President leads Flag Day celebration at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the celebration of the UAE Flag Day at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi today, November 3.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed raised the flag in the capital city, symbolizing the pride and unity it represents, with top-achieving students across the UAE present during the ceremony.

The UAE President emphasized the role of the youth in nation-building, saying that the Flag will continue to fly high through their achievements and dedication.

The UAE Flag Day is annually celebrated on November 3 in commemoration of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of the presidency in 2004.

Qasr Al Hosn is a historical landmark in the UAE and the oldest stone building in Abu Dhabi.