UAE-based Filipino architects, engineers convene at tech summit; urged to contribute skills in PH

UAE-based Filipino architects and engineers convene at a summit in Abu Dhabi to explore AI and digitalization in shaping the future of Industry 4.0.

The event brought together experts from various sectors to discuss the evolving landscape of the industry, with key topics including sustainability, smart city development, and robotics.

In his speech, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE His Excellency Alfonso A. Ver urged overseas Filipino professionals to leverage their skills and expertise to contribute to the Philippines’ development. He emphasized the urgent need for innovation in light of the country’s vulnerability to climate change, referencing the recent heavy rains that have led to devastating floods.

“Yung inyong galing sa smart cities, AI, sana makatulong sa ating bansa. The past few days, you’ve seen how not even a tropical storm—but just heavy rains result in damaging floods in the Philippines. We are one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Jose Kosca, a global talent acquisition expert, the importance of both technical and soft skills for architects and engineers in this rapidly changing industry, stressing the need for continuous learning and upskilling.

Kosca also addressed the integration of sustainability in engineering practices, advocating for the use of locally sourced materials.

“This is now the time that we have to actually utilize that kind of appropriate technology in what we do as a Filipino,” Kosca said. “I’m not trying to stay away from the modern kind of materials you are using, but it all brings us back to the kind of form of competencies that we have shown from the past, that they are important elements of what we do now and in the future.”

“Again, we’re talking about sustainable engineering. We’re not just talking about something that will bring us profit,” he added.

Now in its fourth edition, the AE Summit emphasized professional growth and collaboration among Filipino architects and engineers, and providing opportunities for networking, especially to those in the UAE.