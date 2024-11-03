PH Consulate in Dubai, DMW host appreciation event for Filipino domestic workers in UAE

Filipino domestic workers in the UAE gathered for “Salamat, Kabayan,” a recognition and appreciation event hosted by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Department of Migrant Workers.

The event provided a range of services from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), including contract verification and membership enrollment for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), and PAG-IBIG Fund, alongside various entertainment and special activities.

According to Consul General Marford M. Angeles, domestic workers are one of the reasons why the Philippines has a positive reputation in the UAE. This is why the government is bringing essential services closer to them, ensuring they receive the support they deserve.

“Kaya ngayon meron na tayong mga professionals dito, mga successful na tao. Talagang ang backbone pa rin kung bakit tayong minahal dito dahil napamahal sa mga Filipino nannies. Kaya ganoon kahalaga ang domestic workers natin,” Angeles said in an interview.

“Kaya sa programang ginawa natin ngayon, bukod sa entertainment na may binibigay, may mga prizes na binibigay at yung serbisyo ng MWO ay inilalapit natin,” he added.

The event has seen significant growth in attendance, increasing from 300 participants at its inauguration to 700 last year, Angeles said.

“Mukhang itong ngayong araw na ito baka mas malaki pa sa 700. Kaya palaki nang palaki ang venue. So ang hope natin is lalo tayong maraming matulungang mga domestic workers at maramdaman nila na talagang minamahal sila, vinavalue sila ng ating komunidad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attache of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and the Northern Emirates, emphasized the need for domestic workers to enjoy and take a break from their work.

“Itong maghapon na ito ay para sa ating mga kasambahay at kaya inaasahan natin, bago sila umuwi, lahat sila ay manalo. Marami tayong raffle prizes, at again, ito ay pagkilala sa kanilang kontribusyon bilang kasambahay dito sa Dubai and Northern Emirates,” Bautista said.

Attendees enjoyed free medical check-ups and consultations, complimentary haircuts and nail services, scholarship grants, and opportunities to participate in raffles and giveaways.

‘Salamat Kabayan’ was held on November 3 at Al Asma Alniaman Sports Hall in Dubai.