Pearly Delfino-Alejandria: Mrs. Grand Universe UAE 2024, a beacon of pride for Bicol and the Filipino community

Confident, articulate, compassionate, and humble — these qualities define Pearly Delfino-Alejandria, the newly crowned Mrs. Grand Universe UAE 2024.

A proud Bicolana and an inspiring leader within the Filipino community in the UAE, Pearly is set to represent her adopted home and heritage on the international stage. She will journey to the Philippines next month to compete in the Mrs. Grand Universe 2024 competition, bringing with her the pride of Bicol and the heart of the Filipino diaspora.

Beyond her poised presence, Pearly has dedicated years to community service and advocacy. As an active volunteer and founding officer of the Ajman Filipino Community, she has led numerous initiatives in partnership with UAE charity organizations. Her work includes environmental programs, services for expatriates, and collaborations with the Philippine government offices in the UAE. She recently facilitated a partnership with a medical center in Ajman to provide free health cards to her fellow expatriates, a vital resource for many.

Pearly’s dedication to humanitarian causes doesn’t end there. She is the co-founder of Handog sa Ajman, a yearly charitable event that has been running since 2013. This initiative reaches out to underprivileged families in the Philippines, offering housing assistance and essential goods to those in need. Her work reflects her deep commitment to uplifting both her local community in the UAE and families in her homeland.

In addition to her volunteer work, Pearly is a thriving businesswoman and mother of two. She leads Pearls Kikay Collections, a business promoting thrifted clothing to support sustainability and empower fellow expatriates. Through this venture, she encourages others to explore online entrepreneurship, advocating for environmental awareness and financial independence.

With 17 years as an OFW, Pearly also excels in her professional role as a Recruitment and Admission Executive at Walsh College UAE. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nueva Caceres, exemplifying her dedication to both her career and community service.

Her accomplishments in pageantry highlight her resilience and dedication. Pearly’s previous accolades include:

Ms. Goa 2002 1st Runner-Up

Mrs. OFW 2011

Mrs. Goa 2013 2nd Runner-Up

Mrs. Goa 2016 1st Runner-Up

Mrs. Dubai International 2017, where she earned People’s Choice and Forever Living Brand Ambassador awards

And now, Mrs. Grand Universe UAE 2024, proudly representing the Filipino community in the UAE.

Pearly Delfino-Alejandria is a testament to the strength, resilience, and grace of the Filipino spirit. As she prepares to take the international stage, she carries with her the dreams of her community and the love of her family. Her journey inspires others to follow their passions, serve selflessly, and shine with purpose.