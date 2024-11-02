Nov. 4 is Day of National Mourning for ‘Kristine’ victims — Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos has announced that November 4 will be observed as a Day of National Mourning for the victims of the severe impact caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

Marcos’ Proclamation No. 728, issued on October 30 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, stated that the declaration was in “solidarity with the bereaved families and loved ones of those who perished due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.”

In a statement released today, November 2, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that the national flag will be set at half-mast on all government buildings and installations across the Philippines and abroad from sunrise to sunset on Monday, November 4. This is in accordance with Republic Act No. 8491, or the “Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,” following the issuance of Proclamation No. 728.

“Based on the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 8491, or the ‘Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines,’ the Philippine Flag shall be flown at half-mast on all buildings and places where it is displayed as a sign of mourning during tragedies of national significance, as ordered by the Office of the President,” the statement read.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to offer prayers for those who lost their lives during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, which caused widespread flooding and landslides in many regions across the country.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as cited by the PCO, a total of 1,788,630 families, or 7,033,922 individuals, were affected as of October 30, with 139 deaths recorded.