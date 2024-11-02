Best of the World 2025: What makes Abu Dhabi a standout destination?

Abu Dhabi was recently named one of the top destinations to visit in 2025.

But what sets it apart for travelers seeking relaxation?

According to National Geographic, the city’s allure lies in its “incredible new museums.”

In this list, The Filipino Times gathered Abu Dhabi’s new museums that pushed its position to be included among National Geographic’s Best of the World 2025 list.

A haven of museums

Abu Dhabi earned its spot on National Geographic’s list thanks in part to the Saadiyat Cultural District—a vibrant hub of museums and cultural landmarks. Located on Saadiyat Island, this place will be complete in 2025, celebrating the achievements of the UAE, the region, and the whole world.

It is home to Abu Dhabi’s Louvre Museum, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and Manarat Al Saadiyat. Soon, the place will be home to Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi is one of the most famous places for historic artwork, statues, and more. Its collection consists of at least 700 pieces of artwork from every period and civilization, including prehistoric and modern times.

The museum collaborates with partner institutions to showcase an additional 300 works, allowing history enthusiasts to experience these pieces firsthand. Additionally, it lends 100 masterpieces annually, sharing its collection with museums worldwide.

Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum blends the UAE’s rich history, culture, and history, including the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

One of its famous pieces featured is a 300,000-year-old stone tool found at Jebel Hafit in Al Ain. Each historic object has an interesting story behind it, including who made it, how it was made, why it was passed on, and many more!

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

This long-awaited museum, designed by architect Franklin Gehry, is finally coming soon! Inspired by the region’s traditional wind towers, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi takes a different approach; it features modern and contemporary art, specifically from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia.

It houses over 600 artworks, some dating back to the 1960s! Visitors can also look forward to curated displays, special exhibitions, commissioned works, research initiatives, and publications.

Apart from the museums, Abu Dhabi has also garnered several awards for being one of the best cities in the world. This year, it was recognized as one of the top 10 smartest cities (Smart City Index 2024) and one of the five best global cities to work in (BCG’s Dream Destinations and Mobility Trends).

When visiting Abu Dhabi, explore the museums that bring its rich heritage and modern artistry to life. They’re an essential stop for anyone wanting to understand the UAE’s story.