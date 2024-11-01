Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte: Pray for peace of departed souls, stability of country vs evil

Screengrabbed from Inday Sara Duterte/FB

Vice President Sara Duterte has urged Filipinos to pray for the peace of departed souls and the country’s stability against evil.

In Duterte’s Undas – All Saints Day and All Souls Day – message on Friday, Nov. 1, she said she hoped that the importance of saints and honoring departed loved ones would be the center of the observance.

“Sa ating mga pagtitipon ay ipagdasal natin ang maluwalhating kapayapaan ng kaluluwa ng mga pumanaw kasabay ng ating pagpapasalamat sa kanilang pagmamahal, gabay, at mga aral na ipinamana nila sa atin,” she said.

“Idulog natin sa kanila ang ating mga pangamba at manalangin tayo na maibsan sana ang bigat ng ating mga pasanin sa buhay,” Duterte added, referring to the saints.

The vice president also wants Filipinos to say a prayer for the country.

“Sama-sama rin nating ipagdasal ang kapayapaan at katatagan ng ating bansa sa harap ng mga hamon ng kasamaan, katiwalian, at mga pansariling interes para sa yaman at kapangyarihan ng ilan,” she said.

Countless Filipinos have traveled to their home provinces for the observance of Undas with their families.

